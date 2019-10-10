Disability Resources Inc.’s pumpkin patch in full swing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Business has been bustling at the pumpkin patch, as Disability Resources Inc. (DRI) brings back their October tradition that many look forward to each fall.

Thursday was day eight of the event, and there are already far fewer gourds than the original 4,500 or so that were there when it began.

Although the pumpkin patch is a lot of fun, it’s also an important piece of DRI’s mission.

“The most important part of the pumpkin patch is getting the town of Abilene involved here at DRI. Everything we make here at the pumpkin patch goes directly to helping our folks out and helping our program, so we can serve the people of DRI the best that we’re able to,” says Joel Paris, DRI Activity Director.

Although they started with more than 40,000 pounds of pumpkins, another shipment is due midway through the month.

you can visit through the end of the month.