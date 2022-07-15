STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stephens County is now under a declaration of disaster which prohibits all outdoor burning. The order was made due to an extended period of time without rain, high temperatures, windy conditions and overall high fire danger.

Stephens County announced the declaration via Facebook Thursday evening, through Stephens County Judge Michael Roach.

Unless the commissioner’s court decides to lengthen the order, the county’s burn ban is set to expire the afternoon of Thursday, July 21.