TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – ‘Disaster’ was declared Wednesday night as the Mesquite Heat Fire burned at least 5,000 acres of Taylor County land.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls signed a Declaration of Disaster for Taylor County and areas of mandatory evacuation order. That includes the town of Buffalo Gap.

When a disaster is declared, extraordinary measures may be taken to save at-risk lives or properties.

City of Abilene: Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls signs Declaration of Disaster in regards towards Mesquite Heat Fire. May 18, 2022

In Judge Boll’s declaration, he noted these areas to be evacuated immediately:

City of Buffalo Gap

Country Place South to FM 89

Buffalo Gap West on Highway 277

South of FM 1235

Hillside Road

Denton Valley Road

Braune Road

CR 297

Anybody in the vicinity of the fire

The Mesquite Heat Fire has not entered Abilene city limits; Abilene is not under notice of evacuation.