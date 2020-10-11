Disc golf expanding in Abilene to Cobb Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- In recent weeks people from around the Key City have been testing out the new disc golf course at Cobb Park.

“All you need is a putter, a driver, and mid-range, and the course. You’re out there and it’s very inexpensive, and it’s for everybody. Disc golf is everybody’s game. It don’t matter how much you weigh, what you look like, what’s your color, it’s there for you,” said Abilene Disc Golf Manager David Cosme.

Abilene Disc Golf Owner Josh Tackett says Abilene can play a big role in introducing the sport to new audiences.

“Abilene is a big disc golf town, and over the last 10-years it has grown tremendously, and we have more new people coming in. More teenagers coming in, older people coming in,” said Tackett.

Even though there are multiple courses scattered throughout the city, adding new courses gives disc golfers the chance to work on their craft.

“The variety of courses, and every different shot is challenging, and anytime you can change that up to improve your game or get disc golf out there and get more people playing is fantastic,” said competitive disc golfer Jeremy Baum.

When you combined easy access to multiple courses in the area with the rapid increase of the sports popularity, it create the opportunity to host major events.

“Whenever they get the one at the State Park done, that’s going to be bringing in people from all over the nation. It’s going to boost the economy around here, and it’s going to boost the sport a lot,” said Tackett.

Tackett says Abilene Disc Golf is in the process of starting a youth program for children ages 6-13, to help inspire the next generation of disc golfers.