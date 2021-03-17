Disneyland announces official reopening date

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Disneyland theme parks are officially reopening on April 30, 2021, the company announced Wednesday.

They will admit visitors to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park at a limited capacity.

“In the days leading up to the public opening on April 30, Disneyland Resort will invite cast members and members of the local community to be the first theme park guests after more than a year of closure. A Touch of Disney, the limited-time ticketed experience which has sold out, will go on as planned from March 18 through April 19,” Disneyland said.

There will be a new reservation system, requiring advance ticket purchasing.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up.

Park visits are also limited to just California residents at this time.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, the company said.