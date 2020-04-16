Dispatchers honored during National Telecommunications Week

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During this chaotic time it’s more important than usual to show support for the first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. This week is National Telecommunications Week.

“We’re not actually in the battle zone, but we’re helping the people that are,” said Abilene Police Department Dispatcher David Smith.

Telecommunicators, or the heroes better known as dispatchers might not be on the front lines, but their ability to be the calm voice for anyone who calls 911, and relay information quickly, is a crucial part of getting help, where it’s needed.

“We have to show a lot of empathy towards our citizens, because a lot of them are very scared, they don’t know what’s gonna happen. I mean, we don’t know what’s gonna happen. We just have to take every call as is. We treat everybody with respect on each call,” said Abilene Police Department Dispatcher Joylnn Villarreal.

To protect the ones who serve, the Abilene Police Departments’ Telecommunications Office is closed to non-employees, and each dispatcher has hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray at their desks.

“We have 38 telecommunicators in dispatch, and if we were to lose any of our dispatchers to infection and, or quarantine it would drastically effect our staffing,” said Communications Manager Becky Mackiewicz.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, while on an emergency call all dispatchers have to ask an important question.

“Every call now, we have a requirement to ask, have you or your family been exposed to anyone with coronavirus,” said Smith.

You might not know their faces, but dispatchers are always there to take your call.

“It’s gratifying to know that they appreciate us too, because we feel like we are the first, first responders, and we work very hard at what we do, and it’s a very stressful job,” said Smith

Thank you to all first responders who are out there making sure we are safe. Your heroic actions do not go unnoticed.