District-19 Congressional candidates discuss their stances

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Election day is in just weeks and the two candidates of District-19 are preparing.

One of the big topics being Covid-19, and as one would expect the Incumbent Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington and Democratic challenger Tom Watson had differing opinions.

“At the front end of this pandemic there was a lot we didn’t know,” said Arrington.

So, Arrington agreed it was appropriate to have some tight health protocols.

“We didn’t do a good job of maintaining the reduced effort,” said Watson.

But moving forward Arrington does not want to re-shut down the economy.

“It is completely unrealistic and irresponsible to say we need to shut the economy down,” said Arrington.

Whereas Watson thinks that re-shutting down is the only way to eradicate Covid.

The next big topic is right here in Abilene at Dyess Air-Force base and the B21. Both candidates want to keep it secure in Abilene.

“In my first term we helped secure the B21 so that for the remainder of the 21st century we would have a bomber base,” said Arrington.

“I have served in the US military, I know how important it is to have effective, and positive military force,” said Watson.

And a hot topic in West Texas is agriculture—candidates both want to support the growth of agriculture in the U.S.

“We need to try to maintain agriculture and the family farms,” said Watson.

“Agriculture is important for reasons beyond our local economy, we’ve got to be able to feed and clothe our people and not depend on china or other countries for our very basic needs,” said Arrington.

While Arrington wants to support the general promotion of AG in West Texas– Watson wants to focus his AG support on the small local farmers.

Arrington says he wants to have balance between oil and renewable energy.

“West Texas has a lot of wind and solar,” said Watson.

Where Watson says he wants to focus on capitalizing solely on wind and sun power to combat climate change.

For more information on the candidate’s stances on political issues, click on the links for Jodey Arrington or Tom Watson.