Dittos for Kiddos consignment sale happening at Expo Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Dittos for Kiddos annual sale is going on at the Expo Center.

The children’s consignment sale, which has been going on for the last 19 years, happens twice a year. The fall/winter sale happening now offers around 60,000 items to shoppers.

Sale owner Carole Houston says it provides a way for families raising children on a budget to get whatever they need at a much better price than retail.

“We hear stories of parents, grandparents, foster parents that say, ‘This is a lifesaver for us, it’s helped us raise our kids or helped us with our foster kids.’ It’s really great for this community,” Houston says.

The sale continues through Saturday in the round building on the Taylor County fairgrounds.