ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) needs your help in identifying a robbery suspect in a clown mask.

In a Facebook video posted by APD Wednesday, it shows the suspect in a clown mask, black and white hoodie and sweats set, red sneakers and blue gloves walking through the doors of a convenience store in the 5100 block of Highway 277.

In the video, the suspect shows a weapon to the store’s clerk and demands cash.

If you think you may know who this suspect is, call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.