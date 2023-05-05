SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting flights for young eagles on May 6, where they will take children up in the air for free.

The association hosted these flights in Abilene in 2022, but are now going back to Sweetwater for the first time in two years. Last time this took place in Sweetwater, approximately 50 children participated. So far this year, only 15 have registered, so there is plenty of room for others to join.

Leader of the Young Eagles Flights for Abilene’s EAA chapter, Bobby Richardson, said the goal of this is to introduce aviation to youngsters.

“Getting the youth involved in aviation opens up a lot of doors that a lot of these would never be able to see and especially getting a ride in the airplane,” Richardson explained. “They get to see a passion that aviators have enjoyed for many years and passing that along is one of our top priorities.”

Anyone ages 8-17 is eligible to go up in the plane completely free of cost. The planes rides are happening at Avenger Field on 317 Homer K Taylor Dr. from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Before take off, pilots will show children what they will see and do, such as explain how planes work, look at an aeronautical chart (or map) and learn about parts on the plane.

Flights are 15 to 20 minutes long and will consist of a basic flight pattern with no aerobatic maneuvers.

Visit Young Eagles Day registration site to learn more or to sign up for free.