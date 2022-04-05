ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A former Abilene Independent School District (AISD) principal who was arrested for fraudulent possession of prescription medication allegedly took pills that belonged to a student.

Former Bonham Elementary Principal Kyle Wiskow was arrested Monday on second degree felony charges.

According to court documents obtained by BigCountryHomepage.com, a substitute nurse had the door propped open while giving a student their medication, then went to the office to return medicine to a parent.

When the substitute nurse returned, she found Wiskow in the medicine room. She asked him if he needed anything and he began to act suspiciously, according to the documents. He told her he was checking the refrigerator and was going to put in a work order.

The document states as Wiskow was leaving, the substitute nurse noticed he was holding something in his right hand and saw a student’s ADHD medicine bottle out of the cabinet and on the counter off to the side.

An inventory of the medicine revealed three pills were missing, according to the document.

Wiskow later admitted to abusing prescription medication and “diverting stimulate prescriptions from students at his school,” the document states.