Document: Lake Ft. Phantom Hill victim was ‘beaten and terrorized’ prior to her death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New information found in court documents indicates that the victim in the Lake Fort Phantom Hill homicide was ‘beaten and terrorized’ prior to her death.

According to court documents, the autopsy revealed that the victim, Priscilla Limon, had died of injuries consistent with homicidal trauma including suffocation; the body was bound and gagged, and had evidence of restraints being used.

Limon was found dead at Lake Fort Phantom Hill on May 5 under what police were then calling “suspicious circumstances.”

The affidavit revealed that Limon, was allegedly taken from the street and transported to a residence in Taylor County where witnesses say she was last seen alive.

The document indicates that Limon had been in conflict with George Frosch, Roger Wilson, Blake Britner, and Ashley Alaniz.

According to the affidavit, the victim was interrogated and terrorized. The investigation showed that Limon was beaten and bound to a chair by Alaniz and Britner, while Wilson bounded Limon’s hands behind her back.

“Witnesses further report that after several hours, Britner then gagged Limon and placed a bag over her head that was secured in a manner that is likely to cause suffocation,” the report shows. Meanwhile, Frosch brought a tool box to the residence.

Additionally, the document says Britner and Frosch were later seen loading the toolbox in an SUV; Britner then left the residence in the SUV. Limon was not seen again until the body was recovered.

A couple of witnesses held a conversation with Frosch asking about Limon where he allegedly indicated that ‘if you were to find his tool box you would find Limon,’ according to the affidavit.

The document says Frosh and Wilson are linked further by both being members of Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.