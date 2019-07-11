Document: Man who impregnated young girl indicted for continuous sexual abuse of child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted an Abilene man for continuous sexual abuse of a child on Thursday.

Court documents state the indictment was handed down for 35-year-old Emmanuel Bigirimana, who is accused of having continuous sexual relations with a girl under the age of 14.

According to court documents, the victim told police Bigirimana began having sex with her when she was 10 years old.

The victim reported becoming pregnant with his baby, which was later confirmed by a DNA test, the document states.