ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As elections quickly approach, you may be thinking more about who the next Governor of Texas may be. But what about ordinances on local ballots? The City of Abilene will take a vote in November to decide whether or not it should become a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ but it’s a little more complicated than that.

This is the first time a citizen-written ordinance will appear on the ballot.

Read the full 18-page proposal by Project Destiny here:

Should this ordinance be voted in by the people of Abilene, a most-notable stipulation in the ordinance can be found in section 20, articles 88 and 89: It will become unlawful for any employer located – not based – in the City of Abilene to somehow help its employees obtain an abortion. It will also be unlawful for an Abilene resident to leave the city to terminate their pregnancy – the same goes for anyone who may help them do so.

As a reminder, the City of Abilene does not host any election abortion-performing services.

Project Destiny will be hosting an open-to-the-public forum to answer questions about the ordinance at Fountain Gate Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23.

You will be able to vote yea or nay during early voting on October 24 through November 4, and on election day; Tuesday, November 8.