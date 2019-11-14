Documents: Driver in fatal Taylor County crash may have been drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The driver in a fatal crash on I-20 in Taylor County earlier this week may have been drinking at a gentleman’s club.

Investigators have filed a search warrant to gain access to surveillance footage from Jaguar’s Club in Tye to see if Kevin Holt, 32, could have been intoxicated when he crashed into a concrete barrier early Monday morning, killing his passenger, 35-year-old Joshua Sanders, upon impact.

Court documents state both Holt and Sanders were found wearing wristbands from the gentleman’s club.

Holt’s wife told police he called her to argue before the crash and sounded intoxicated, saying he was at Flying J’s across from Jaguar’s, according to the documents.

It’s unknown if investigators were successfully able to retrieve the surveillance footage because the documents state Jaguar’s Club only keeps their footage for an estimated 72-hour period and has historically been hesitant on releasing it to authorities.

Holt was hospitalized in critical condition at the time of the crash, and his current condition is unknown.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: