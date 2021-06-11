Documents: Former Abilene PD sergeant pointed firearm at fellow officer

Thaddeus Jason Haak (Taylor County Jail booking photo)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The former Abilene police sergeant arrested on Friday is accused of threatening and pointing a firearm at a fellow police officer, according to court documents.

Thaddeus Jason Haak was arrested on Friday morning after he was charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault.

Court documents first obtained by KTAB/KRBC indicate that on June 30, 2020, Haak was accused of threatening bodily harm by pointing a firearm at a fellow Abilene police officer while on official duty.

The officer Haak is accused of pointing a firearm at “was then and there lawfully discharging an official duty,” the document states.

Additional details were not immediately released. Abilene police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Haak was formerly a sergeant with the Abilene Police Department before retiring abruptly on July 14, 2020.

Each charge held a $35,000 bond, and he has since been released from jail.

