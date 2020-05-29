Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center to reopen Tuesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center has announced it will be back in business with safety precautions included, of course, on Tuesday, June 2. Staff members say they are ready to have these kids back out on the court perfecting their craft.

“The past two months have been spent in anticipation because we’ve got a lot of tournaments and events that had been waiting to start, and we had to wait, so I’m excited to get kids in here,” Marketing Director Tucker Smith said.

“We’re extremely excited about being back open and we’re just trying to take all the precautions to make sure everyone remains safe as we play,” says Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) Executive Director Brandon Osborne.

As Brandon said, he and the staff want to keep young players, as well as anyone else who visits the center, safe from COVID-19. The staff is making sure they keep up warning signs and promote safety precautions throughout the facility.

“Upon anytime you enter, you will talk with someone through a sneeze guard. We ask everyone immediately upon arriving that they have to wash their hands. We also check temperatures at the door,” Osborne said.

AYSA has several events coming up in the near future and is excited to host many camps and tournaments, especially after being shutdown by the pandemic.

“We have our firm foundation clinic, which is basically our position clinic for working on the foundation skills of the sports and fine tuning those, so that’s also in two weeks. So one more week and we got it started and our first tournament will actually be June 20 and 21. That’s when we’ll have our first volleyball tournament here,” Osborne said.

The AYSA staff wants to present a great but also safe environment for athletes to attend. They can’t wait for the center to go from empty to full once again.