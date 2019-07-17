Does City of Abilene owe you money? Check this list to find out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has released a list of individuals who are owed a check for unclaimed property.

City officials say they are currently holding 436 checks totaling $6,119.60. Most of the checks are water bill refunds, bond refunds or Animal Services refunds and range in amount from $.01 to $100.

Any person possessing a legal or beneficial interest in the reported property may contact the City’s accounting office by calling (325) 676-6263, or mailing P.O. Box 60, Abilene, Texas 79604, concerning the amount of the property. The person will be required to present proof of the claim to establish the owner’s right in the property.

Any items over $100.00 must be sent to the Texas Comptroller’s Office; this year, the City had one item over $100.00.

The City of Abilene is providing this notice and list of unclaimed property in accordance with Title 6, Chapter 76 of the Texas Property Code.