Dog dies in Abilene house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A dog was found dead after a house fire in Abilene Monday afternoon.

According to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the fire at a home in the 300 block of Fannin Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the windows, AFD says.

There were two dogs in the house when the fire started. The owner and neighbors were able to rescue one, but the other was found dead, according to AFD.

Officials say the residents of the house were not home when the fire was discovered.

AFD says the damage is estimated at $20,000 and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.