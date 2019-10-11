Dog dies in Abilene house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dog died in an Abilene house fire Friday morning.

The home on the 4100 block of Russell Avenue caught fire around 11:30 a.m.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene to find smoke billowing from the attic and windows.

No one was home and the fire was contained within an hour, but a pet dog inside perished.

No word on what caused the fire.

No word on what caused the fire.

