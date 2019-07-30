Dog found 300 miles away in Palestine after missing over a year ago

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Thanks to technology and social media, an Oklahoma family has been reunited with their family companion after he had been missing for over a year.

According to KFOR in Oklahoma, the family lost their German Shepherds Max and Daisy back in January 2018 after they went missing from the backyard of their Mustang home.

“We searched high and low for them but they never came back,” said Valerie Castle who is the daughter of the missing pups rightful owners.

After looking for the dogs, Castle took to social media asking groups in Yukon, Mustang, and Piemont for help. Castle says scores of people relentlessly looked for the dogs with them for months on end and her dad made countless trips around the area checking on leads.

Despite the tremendous effort and help across city lines, none of the leads turned up with their beloved pets.

This week, the family finally got the call they had been waiting for all these long months.

Castle’s mother called saying she needed to Facetime her immediately. She answered the call and was soon looking at a picture of Max in a shelter over 300 miles away in Palestine Texas.

According to the BARC Humane Society, the 4-year-old dog was found in the street by a police officer more than 320 miles away from his home in Mustang. He was identified by his microchip.

After the shelter took to Facebook to share the good news, Castle’s dad Cliff went to Texas to be reunited with his faithful companion.

“When he finally approached my dad and sniffed him all over, Max kinda went ballistic licking him wagging his tail jumping up on him,” Valerie Castle says.

Max is now back home on his porch in Oklahoma where he belongs as if no time has passed. The family hopes this story will help them track down Max’s sister, Daisy who is still missing.