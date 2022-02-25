ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six people were able to escape a house fire in north Abilene Friday morning, but a dog is still missing.

The fire happened at a home on the 4100 block of N. 14th Street just after 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Six people who were inside when the fire began escaped without injury, along with two dogs, but a third dog has not been located.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

No further information was released.