Dog stranded in abandoned Abilene elevator shaft finds new home

ABILENE TX (KTAB/KRBC) – It was early in the morning when an Abilene Animal Services officer responded to a call of whining and yelping coming from an abandoned building.

Upon entering, the officer found the cries were coming from a young Pit Bull mix who was stuck neck deep in ice cold water at the bottom of an abandoned elevator shaft.

Without a second thought, he jumped into the shaft to retrieve the dog, taking him quickly back to the shelter where he was warmed up and medically examined. It is unknown how long the dog was stranded in the water.

For a week and a half the dog, now called “Shaft,” would remain at the shelter recovering from his rescue.

That is until the Yourdan family came looking to take advantage of the shelter’s $10 adoption day.

Erika Yourdan brought her husband and her two youngest daughters to find a dog to add to their little family of rescues that already included a Lab named Silver and a Pit Bull mix named Gemma.

Yourdan says almost all of the dogs were clamoring for attention, barking and howling as they passed by.

All but Shaft.

Yourdan is a trauma counselor new to Abilene, and as such, she has a soft spot for those who were left behind.

Hank with Erika Yourdan and her husband on adoption day

Shaft is now known as Hank the Tank, a name his owners say just fit because of his solid frame and slight resemblance to Hank the Cowdog. He now lives on 15 acres of farmland with Erika, her husband, and their three daughters in Ovalo, and his family says he’s fitting in just fine.

“He’s kind of friendly and he loves feet and boots, he loves sniffing people, and he loves to play” ISABELLA & LILLIAN YOURDAN Hank’s youngest owners

If you would like to adopt a forever friend or volunteer your time to help, visit the Abilene animal services website, and follow their Facebook page to keep up with the latest adoptions and deals. Or visit the shelter in person at 925 South 25th Street in Abilene.