Dogs dress up and dance the night away at the 2020 Fur Ball

Abilene, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- The annual Fur Ball inspires dogs and their owners to travel from all over to enjoy a night like no other.

“West Texas’s only dinner dance for people and their dogs. We have about 600 people and 400 dogs, who are gonna dance and dine the night away”, said President of Rescue the Animals SPCA Paul Washburn.

The money raised from the Fur Ball goes directly to Rescue the Animals, in efforts to make sure every dog in Texas has a home. “Rescue the Animals SPCA has partners in 40 states and Canada, and we take animals who are on death row all over the state of Texas who have run out of time, and hired partners in the other states pick them. So we get all kinds of dogs”, said Washburn.

Whether they know it or not, dogs sinking their teeth into food, or shaking their tails on the dance floor are helping their fellow good boys and good girls of all breeds. “Go rescue a dog, I think that’s really important. If you’re looking for a dog definitely rescue one there’s tons of dogs that really need homes and that’s really important”, said Paige, a first time attendee.