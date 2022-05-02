ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s Animal Services reported two separate incidents of stolen dogs during the last week of April.

According to Abilene Animal Services’ Facebook page, Tulip the Terrier was stolen Saturday, April 30. Two days earlier, Arizona, a puppy was reportedly taken.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the City of Abilene for comment. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

If you know where to find Tulip or Arizona, call Abilene Animal Services at (325) 698-0085.