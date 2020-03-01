Donald Stratton memorial service held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service and procession for Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton was held Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Stratton, who was one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, died February 15 in his Colorado Springs home. He was 97.

Memorial service

A flag hangs outside of the Rocky Mountain Calvary Church ahead of the memorial service. Photo: Courtney Fromm

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary at 4285 North Academy Boulevard.

Click here to watch the entire service from Rocky Mountain Calvary.

Attendees were encouraged to wear service uniforms, Hawaiian print shirts, or red, white, and blue in honor of Stratton and his shipmates.

Flags in a line outside of Rocky Mountain Calvary. Courtesy: Courtney Fromm

Courtesy: Courtney Fromm

Procession

Following the memorial service, a Colorado Springs Police Department motorcade will escort the casket and family through the city. The motorcade will continue north on Interstate 25 to Interstate 225 and Interstate 70 en route to Stratton’s hometown of Red Cloud, Nebraska, where he will be buried.

Numerous patriotic honors are planned for the procession route. Everyone is encouraged to show respect and gratitude by lining the route with signs and flags.

Procession route and approximate timeline:

12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary

12:25 – 12:40 Academy Blvd onto Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Austin Bluffs Pkwy onto I-25 NB at Garden of the Gods Road.

12:30 – 12:45 NB I-25 at Monument Hill

12:40 – 12:55 NB I-25 at Tomah Rd

12:45 – 1:00 NB I-25 at Castle Pines

12:55 – 1:10 NB I-25 at 470

1:00 – 1:15 NB I-25 onto NB 225

1:10 – 1:25 NB 225 onto EB I-70

1:20 – 1:35 EB I-70 at Watkins

1:25 – 1:40 EB I-70 at Bennett

1:30 – 1:45 EB I-70 at Strasburg

1:35 – 1:50 EB I-70 at Byers

1:45 – 2:00 EB I-70 at Deer Trail

1:55 – 2:10 EB I-70 at Agate

2:10 – 2:25 EB I-70 at Limon

20 minute stop for gas/break, Flying J, 2495 Williams Ave., Limon.

2:35 – 2:50 EB I-70 at Genoa

2:45 – 3:00 EB I-70 at Arriba

2:55 – 3:10 EB I-70 at Siebert

3:05 – 3:20 EB I-70 at Stratton

3:20 – 3:35 EB I-70 at Burlington

3:30 –3:45 EB I-70 at Colorado/Kansas State Line

Time changes to Central Time.

5:00 – 5:15 EB I-70 at Brewster

5:15 – 5:30 EB I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)

5:40 – 5:55 EB I-70 at Quinter

6:00 – 6:15 EB I-70 at Wakeeney

20 minute stop for gas/break, Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store, 745 S 1st St Wakeeney, Kansas.

6:40 – 6:55 EB I-70 at Ellis

6:50 – 7:05 EB I-70 onto NB 183

7:00 – 7:15 NB 183 at Buckeye

7:15 – 7:30 NB 183 at Plainville

7:30 – 7:45 NB 183 at Highway 24

7:50 – 8:05 NB 183 onto EB Highway 36 (Philipsburg)

8:20 – 8:35 EB 36 at Smith Center

8:30 – 8:45 EB 36 onto NB 281

8:45 – 9:00 NB 281 at Kansas/Nebraska State Line

8:55 – 9:05 NB 281 onto WB 4th Ave to Williams Funeral Home, 241 W Fourth Ave, Red Cloud, Nebraska.