Donation of accessible swing lets Wylie student soar above the playground

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – At the Wylie West Elementary playground, Briley, a special needs student, met her new swing chair for the first time Tuesday morning, surrounded by her family and supportive teachers.

The green swing-seat was donated to the campus by local nonprofit The Joseph Thomas Foundation. Wylie’s District Teacher of the Visually Impaired Dianne Field knew of Briley’s love of swinging and wanted her to be able to do what she loved most during recess.

“I contacted [The Joseph Thomas Foundation] to see if that was something they could help us with and I’m so glad they did,” said Field.

Briley is both visually impaired and non-verbal. Her mother Darcy Slatton says Briley loves doing things that let her embrace her other senses, swinging is very much one of them.

“She loves music, she loves to dance and sing, and hang upside down. Swinging is one of her most favorite things in the world,” said Slatton.

The swing is just another example Slatton says, of her daughter’s school going above and beyond to make sure Briley has the best experience possible.

“They include Briley in everything and try to make everything VI oriented so she knows what’s going on,” said Slatton. “All of that coming together, it’s just been a miraculous thing for her.”

For more information on The Joseph Thomas Foundation which donated the chair and helps meet the needs of area families with medically-fragile members, visit their website or Facebook page at this link.