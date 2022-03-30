ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new act was passed Wednesday to rename the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings, Texas for Donna Doss, who was killed in Tye in 2019.

According to a United States Congress press release, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R- Texas), along with U.S. Representatives Jodey Arrington (TX- 19) and Tony Gonzales (TX- 23), passed the Donna M. Doss Memorial Act through the House of Representatives.

Agent Doss lost her life February 2, 2019, at 49 years old, when she was hit by a vehicle just west of Abilene. She worked as a Border Patrol agent for close to 16 years.

“Officers like Agent Doss who are lost in the line of duty remind us of the courageous sacrifices that law enforcement, and their families, make each day,” Sen. Cornyn said.

Rep. Gonzales said Agent Doss’s death served as a reminder of Border Patrol agents very serious duties.

“I am proud to have her legacy live on in our district by renaming the Rocksprings Border Patrol station in her honor,” Rep. Gonzales remarked.

The Donna M. Doss Memorial Act was first introduced in September 2020. The next step will for the act to be passed through the U.S. Senate.