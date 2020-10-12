Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State’s Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton is facing calls for his resignation and accusations of crimes by his own staff over an investigation sought by one of the Republican’s wealthy donors. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff over an investigation sought by one of his wealthy donors.

Now, the Republican’s office has to contend with a threat of litigation from that donor. In a letter sent Sunday, a lawyer for Austin real estate developer Nate Paul says Paxton’s staff has always been hostile to the probe.

The letter doesn’t specifically say Paul will sue, but is styled as a “litigation hold” demanding the preservation of related documents.

It also questions whether the investigation has been closed.

Paxton’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.