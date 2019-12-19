Donors arrive in the Saint Nick of time for Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution

ABILENE, Texas – Last-minute donations have ensured the 700 families registered with the Salvation Army of Abilene’s Angel Tree will have something waiting for them under the Christmas tree this year.

The Salvation Army’s annual gift donation drive completed its first day of distribution Tuesday afternoon with a second day to follow on Thursday.

The distribution usually takes place on one day but following some donation complications a second day was needed to distribute gifts which had to be purchased at a later date.

“We did have some problems with our angels not coming back or our angels not getting picked right away,” said Captain Rachel McKain with the Salvation Army of Abilene.

But after help from generous donors and Salvation Armies from the surrounding area, all 2,000 children among the 700 registered families will get a little something this holiday – a feat that’s not happened in the Key City in some time according to Captain McKain.

“We were able to serve 100 percent which actually hasn’t been done in a long time,” said Captain McKain.