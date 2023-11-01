COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A double fatality crash occurred early Sunday morning northwest of Gustine, Texas.

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, crews responded to State Highway 36 (SH 36) five miles northwest of Gustine for a one-vehicle crash.

Upon preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the pickup truck was heading southeast along SH 36. The driver, due to a combination of rain, wet conditions, and possible intoxication, lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the pickup truck veered off the lane and struck the endcap of a guardrail on the right side. After that, the vehicle continued south through a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Both occupants died on the scene of the crash. The driver was identified as Irvin Vazquez Gandara, 23, from Mexico, and Misael Deanda, 27, from Gustine, Texas, was the passenger. According to the report, neither wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.