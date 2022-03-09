ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Art can usually be found in galleries hanging on walls or sitting on pedestals. But on the second Thursday of every month, the Abilene art scene breaks out of that convention and on to the streets for Art Walk.

“It’s basically to celebrate art in the downtown community, and it’s been going on since 1993, so next year will be 30 years, which is exciting,” says Center for Contemporary Arts Director of Education and Public Programs Andreelynn Stephens.

The Key City tradition has seen many changes in almost three decades. Lately that can be seen in the push away from themed events. According to Stephens, they found that they can cast a wider net by not assigning any specific theme to the monthly event.

“We used to do a theme every single month, but we found that sometimes those themes weren’t something that all of our friends downtown were able to collaborate on, so we’re focusing more on just bringing art and our downtown community together,” says Stephens.

Another difference is the scale of the event. Stephens says many don’t realize that Cypress Street is not the only area to host Art Walk events. Locations like the Very Good Ideas art gallery, Abilene Public Library, 12th Armored Division Museum, and NCCIL hold special hours and events during Art Walk as well.

“I grew up in a small town where we had an arts community, but we didn’t have anything immersive like that, that you could go once a month just see art everywhere,” Stephens says.

She hopes the event will be a positive introduction to art and downtown for so many, as it was for her when she first moved to town.

“Art Walk was like what introduced me to Abilene and the center, and now I work here,” says Stephens.