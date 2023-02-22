Nora Hall in old Paxton Building closes after 2 years of business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KBRC) – A newer Downtown Abilene event space, Nora Hall, is closing its doors after opening in 2021.

In a Facebook post, Nora Hall announced the closure Tuesday, “Unfortunately, Nora Hall is no longer open as an event center.”

The event space did not cite a reason for closure.

In July, KTAB/KRBC met up with the owners of Nora Hall in July of 2022 for a look into how they were revamping the old Paxton Building.

Located at the corner of North 2nd and Cypress streets, the Paxton Building was built in 1923 by Citizens National Bank’s then president, George L. Paxton. Since then, it’s been a hardware store, Mexican food restaurant, home to the Well Church, and most recently, event space, Nora Hall.

In the post, Nora Hall wrote, “There are so many other event centers to enjoy in Abilene, so I am sure you will find a perfect space!“