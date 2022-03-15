ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Downtown Abilene restaurant owner Gloria Hermosillo needs a kidney transplant to keep her family legacy alive.

In 1996, Hermosillo opened the doors to Gloria’s Grill in pursuit of her dream, but she never thought she wouldn’t be a part of the hustle and bustle.

“I would have trouble with my feet, and of course I went to the doctor, and I went to feet doctors, and finally eventually someone said, ‘Go check your blood,” Hermosillo said.

She followed that advice, only to find out that she had been diabetic for quite some time. The diagnosis explained her foot problem, which she quickly discovered wasn’t all that was wrong.



“My kidneys weren’t working real well, but actually have complete total failure over the last nine months and particularly the last four months it has really gotten bad,” Hermosillo said.

This prevented her from working at her grill full time.



“I have an amputated leg below the knee, I lost my leg in December, four years ago,” Hermosillo said.

Although it has been challenging, she has a support system to keep her legacy in tact.

“I’ve been here since it opened helping my mom out, and now that she’s been sick, she stays away and stays home, so I kind of took over her job here as best I could,” says Rebecca Gonzales, Gloria’s daughter.

Hermosillo still pops her head in from time to time, hoping for a kidney and better health soon.

To make a donation, you can call any First Financial Bank and give them Gloria Hermosillo’s name. The account number is #01110159603, which is associated with donations only.