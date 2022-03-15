ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene restaurant has been left to clean up after vandals struck Monday night.

According to an incident report by the Abilene Police Department (APD), the vandalism took place Monday night between 9:22 and 9:27 in the 100 block of Cypress Street.

Cypress Street Station took to Facebook to announce that their wall and a car belonging to one of their employees had been vandalized with spray paint.





The Abilene Police Department has not officially released any information regarding possible suspects in the incident as of time of publishing, but according to the report, it is believed that the vandalism was carried out by an angry customer.