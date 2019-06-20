Downtown Initiative seeks to inspire local entrepreneurs

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-A group of local entrepreneurs and visionaries gathered at the Community Foundation of Abilene to hear the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Downtown Initiative’s latest lecture series.

The series is intended to spark inspiration for realty development across the Key City through the efforts of young aspiring business owners.

Meg Ramos, a young entrepreneur, attended the lecture series as she plans her renovation of the vacated east and west buildings that flank the Anson Opera House.

“It’s a pile of rubble pretty much,” said Ramos.

She hopes to carve a quaint coffee shop in the west building–which currently hosts an abandoned hardware store. In the east building, she hopes to invite young people to eat organic baked goods at her bistro and bakery.

“We just want a hip place for the community to hang out and kind of inspire the kids to come in and a place to hang out when there’s nothing to do,” said Ramos. “You know how small towns are.”

With the completion of both projects in the next few years, Ramos said she wants the once vibrant community of Anson to return to its Hay-Day.

“We have the potential and definitely the building space to do it so,” said Ramos.

Steve Dieterichs of the Abilene Chamber Downtown Initiative said he hopes younger business owners like Ramos will take the next steps to re-vamping their communities.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Dieterichs said. “People in this room have dreams and we want to see them fulfill those dreams. “