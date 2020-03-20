Dozens help hand out supplies for AISD students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A large number of teachers and community leaders helped hand out supplies for Abilene Independent School District (AISD) students on Thursday.

AISD’s Lance Fleming says after an email was sent out to teachers asking for help, a strong-showing of volunteers turned up to help hand out the supplies.

School board members, city council members and Rep. Stan Lambert even showed up to deliver a helping hand, Fleming says.

Rep. Lambert took to social media after the event to commend the community. You can see his post below.