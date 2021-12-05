Dozens of Big Country students awarded shopping spree at JCPenney through local youth organization

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 100 Abilene students will be flaunting the school halls this upcoming week with a brand new look, thanks to a shopping spree event for select students.

For many kids in the Big Country, the stress of being in school during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult enough. When adding economic challenges many families face, some students struggle to keep their heads up and spirits high.

Saturday morning, Communities in Schools of the Big Country banded together with JCPenney at the Mall of Abilene, for an annual student shopping event- just in time for the holiday season.

More than 80 students got the chance to shop with $100, awarded to them by the program, along with an additional 30% off their purchases.

One student said she had never been in JCPenney before, and was very excited for her opportunity to do some shopping just for herself.

Executive Director with Communities in Schools of the Big Country, Paul Wallace, said the event allows economically disadvantaged students the opportunity to buy brand new clothes. For some, Wallace said, it’s something they’ve never been able to do.

“It’s really fun just to see the joy in their eyes and on their face when they get to pick something out for themselves, that they chose and they want. And we get to have the joy of giving that opportunity to them.” Paul Wallace, Executive Dir.,

Communities in Schools of the Big Country

One Abilene mother of four, Emily Pruitt, said out of 30 students in her son’s classroom, he and two others were chosen.

Pruitt explained, “when they called me and told me, it was so unexpected… and like [shocked] blown away. I didn’t even know they were doing anything like this, so it’s really awesome of them.”

Alexia Brandon, sophomore at Cooper High School, said she was excited and already planning her new outfits for the next week at school.

“I was really blessed because we don’t get to do this, we don’t go out a lot, but we do at the same time,” Brandon spoke. “So, whenever we go out, we have to spend a lot of money. We’re already trying to find a new house as it is, so this helps a lot.”

The event not only managed to give back to select students in need, but encouraged others to donate so that more students can be included in future shopping spree events.

With a big smile, “thank you, JC Penney, for letting us do this,” Brandon cheered. “Because we’re really grateful for it.”

Abilene’s JCPenney store participates in the JCP Foundation’s Roundup event, wherein patrons can round their purchases to the next dollar. The extra money goes to various charities, just like Communities in Schools of the Big Country.