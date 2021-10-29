DPS announces tips for a safe and happy Halloween

TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) set out guidelines to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween while having a good time.
DPS tips for drivers:
- Be safe and courteous of trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians.
- Stay alert, put away any distracting devices.
- Use a designated sober driver or rideshare if you go out to drink.
- Slow down.
DPS tips for trick-or-treaters:
- Before going out, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, to be aware of where registered sex offenders in the area live.
- While trick-or-treating, look both ways before crossing the roads, and only cross at street corners.
- Use sidewalks when possible, and walk facing traffic while on roads.
- Children should go out with an adult, and stick to familiar neighborhoods.
- Carry a flashlight, glowstick or phone.
- Do not enter homes of people you do not know.
- Avoid homes without a shining porch light.
- Children should memorize the phone number of a trusted adult and 9-1-1.
- Children should avoid wearing masks and costumes that affect their vision.
- Avoid costume props resembling real weapons.
- After trick-or-treating, an adult should inspect the treats.
- Never eat something that is not wrapped.
- The CDC recommends avoiding crowded spaces again this year, and attending only outdoor celebrations.
- If you do celebrate indoors, wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.
Happy Halloween!