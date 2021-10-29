DPS announces tips for a safe and happy Halloween

TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) set out guidelines to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween while having a good time.

DPS tips for drivers:

Be safe and courteous of trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians.

Stay alert, put away any distracting devices.

Use a designated sober driver or rideshare if you go out to drink.

Slow down.

DPS tips for trick-or-treaters:

Before going out, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, to be aware of where registered sex offenders in the area live.

While trick-or-treating, look both ways before crossing the roads, and only cross at street corners.

Use sidewalks when possible, and walk facing traffic while on roads.

Children should go out with an adult, and stick to familiar neighborhoods.

Carry a flashlight, glowstick or phone.

Do not enter homes of people you do not know.

Avoid homes without a shining porch light.

Children should memorize the phone number of a trusted adult and 9-1-1.

Children should avoid wearing masks and costumes that affect their vision.

Avoid costume props resembling real weapons.

After trick-or-treating, an adult should inspect the treats.

Never eat something that is not wrapped.

The CDC recommends avoiding crowded spaces again this year, and attending only outdoor celebrations.

If you do celebrate indoors, wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Happy Halloween!