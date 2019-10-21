DPS: At least 11 cars overturned after train derails in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — At least 11 train cars have turned over following a derailment in Sweetwater.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials say the incident occurred late Monday afternoon near Walnut and East 3rd Streets.

DPS is directing traffic near the scene, as East 3rd is reportedly blocked off due to the incident.

There have been no reported injuries.

BNSF will be investigating to determine how the derailment occurred.

