DPS: Employee that tested positive for COVID-19 was lying

ABILENE – This is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the following statement as an update on information released last week regarding an employee who tested positive for COVID-19:

Last week, the department was informed by one of our employees — an individual who worked in the Carrollton Driver License Office — that this individual had tested positive for COVID-19. In our efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, it has been brought to the department’s attention that this individual provided us with false information, and in fact, the individual had tested negative for COVID-19. The department is taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against this employee for providing false information.

As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today. We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

We have also updated the information on our website related to COVID-19.