DPS: Haskell man dies in Jones Co. crash

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Haskell man was found dead after an apparent car crash in Jones County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were notified around 7 a.m. Wednesday that a driver had discovered a crash near FM 1636, just west of FM 1661.
DPS says 62-year-old Eligio Cano Garcia, of Haskell, was found dead after an apparent rollover crash.
Early investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west before veering off of FM 1636 to the north and turning back to the left, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject Garcia.
DPS says the investigation is still ongoing.
- Democrats promise showdown over Supreme Court seat
- Will SCOTUS dispute affect COVID-19 relief negotiations?
- 80-year-old Alabama woman skydives to celebrate birthday
- Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: US health experts should have safe, effective vaccine by end of year