ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wednesday afternoon Superintendent Dustin Anders was awarded the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Regional Director’s award for his quick actions last fall that saved nearly 30 students from being injured on I-20 after their broken-down bus was hit by a semi just moments after evacuating.

“I would have never expected this,” said Anders.

Last October, Anders was driving a busload of 27 students from Loraine and Colorado City when the bus lost power. Forced to pull over on a bridge, the shoulder of the road was not wide enough for the entire bus and was still partially sticking into the roadway. Seeing this, Anders says he knew he had to get the children off the bus as it could still be hit by passing vehicles.

“I just grabbed the first kid that was old enough, said lets grab hands and go and everybody’s just grabbing hands going down the side of this embankment,” said Anders.

The superintendent’s intuition would prove correct. Just moments after getting the children to safety while on the phone with Texas DPS, he witnessed a tractor-trailer ram the back of the bus.

“It wasn’t even two or three minutes later that an eighteen wheeler hit the side of the bus,” said Anders.

At the ceremony inside Loraine School’s cafeteria, DPS officials and a parent of children on the bus that day thanked Anders for his bravery. During his own speech, Anders says he’s thankful to have done his job well by keeping those children safe.

“27 kiddos got to go home with their mom and dads. I got to go home. Thank you to everyone involved,” said Anders.