DPS identifies 24-year-old woman killed in Sweetwater crash on Monday

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the person who was killed in a Monday morning traffic accident in Nolan County.

DPS says 24-year-old Kelcey Lynn Ronning, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was pronounced dead at the scene late Monday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report, Ronning was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram northbound on State Highway 70 when she collided with a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that was towing a trailer in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 84-year-old Martin McDonell, of Sweetwater, was taken to Shannon West Texas Memorial Hospital in San Angelo with “stable/incapacitating” injuries, according to the report.

His passenger, 62-year-old John Clyde Gillentine, Jr., also of Sweetwater, was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was treated and released.

All three were wearing seat belts.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.