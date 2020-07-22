DPS offering reward for info on suspects involved in Capitol protests

AUSTIN (News Release) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 10 people involved in crimes during protests that led to rioting at the Texas State Capitol on May 30, 2020. The 10 unidentified individuals (pictured above) are wanted on misdemeanor and/or felony charges, including riot, criminal mischief (vandalism), assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and interfering with public duties.

These above images were gathered by DPS Special Agents and Crime Analysts during a lengthy investigation. Through this investigation, DPS has already arrested seven individuals on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a variety of crimes that occurred during the protests. For more information on the individuals pictured above, please visit the DPS website.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these 10 individuals who are charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.