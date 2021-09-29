DPS report: Violent crime in Abilene increased in 2020, overall crime down

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Crime in Texas Report has shed some light on crime trends in Abilene and the state as a whole.

Overall crime in Abilene decreased more than 11%, but saw a disturbing uptick in one particular category.

The numbers show Abilene going against some statewide trends, including murder and rape, but following the changes in most other categories.

According to the report, there was a 37% increase in murders in the State of Texas from 2019 to 2020, but a 50% decrease in Abilene.

Of the 1,927 murders committed in Texas in 2020, 80% were committed by the use of firearms, 7.3% by knife, 7.3% by other/unknown (poison, fire, drug, drowning, asphyxiation), 1.4% by blunt objects, and 3.5% by strong-arm weapons (hands, feet, and/or fists).

In the three Abilene murders that took place in 2020, two were committed by the use of firearms, and one by asphyxiation.

Going against another statewide trend, there was a 29.9% increase in rapes reported to Abilene police, from 87 in 2019 to 113 in 2020. The state as a whole saw a 9.1% decrease in rape, according to the data.

Trends in other crime categories generally follow the state’s, as seen in the graph above.

The Abilene statistics do not include all occurrences or reports of family violence, which saw an 8.6% increase across the state. Data was not readily available for Abilene.