NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 20 between Abilene and Sweetwater.

TxDOT says I-20 in Nolan County is packed with snow and traffic is at a standstill between mile markers 235 and 263, and Trent. Due to the high volume of traffic sitting on the interstate, TxDOT is unable to get equipment there to plow the roadway.

DPS says I-20 is backed up from Roscoe in Nolan County to Trent in Taylor County due to poor roadways as well as stranded and crashed vehicles.

Any drivers who attempt to take this route can be expected to sit on the interstate for hours, TxDOT and DPS say, therefore drivers should avoid traveling on Interstate 20 if at all possible.

Road conditions deteriorated in Nolan County Wednesday night as the winter storm made its way into the Big Country, with Sheriff David Warren asking residents to stay home if at all possible as roadways were impassable due to wintry precipitation as well as stranded and crashed vehicles.

Sheriff Warren said law enforcement and first responders were overwhelmed with the number of calls for crashes and stranded vehicles in the county.

Problems persisted Thursday morning, as traffic has been at a standstill in Nolan County for most of the day.