DPS: Wrong-way driver crashed head on with Andrews ISD bus, no students among 2 dead

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — No students on the Andrews ISD band bus involved in a fiery crash Friday are among two people who died, but 13 have been hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a news conference Friday night, DPS says a Ford F-350 was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 when it collided head on with an Andrews ISD bus that was carrying band members to a playoff football game in Sweetwater.

A second Andrews ISD bus was also involved in the crash and sustained minor damage, but a third was not involved in the accident.

DPS says the driver of the Ford F-350 that caught fire after the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult on the first Andrews ISD bus was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

DPS says two students from the first bus were also airlifted and are currently in critical but stable condition.

There were 11 students and one other adult from the second bus who were also hospitalized with minor injuries, DPS says.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released, as DPS awaits next of kin notification.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.