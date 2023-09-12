ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dr. David Young has announced his pending retirement as Abilene ISD superintendent.

His retirement will be in effect at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. During that time, he will transition into a superintendent emeritus role in January.

In a letter regarding his retirement, Dr. Young says his next, “goal is to continue supporting each of you as you stand in the gap for our students,” and that he plans to remain an advocate for the schools.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Abilene ISD Family,



I hope this letter finds each of you enjoying a great start to the school year

in AISD! I want you to hear from me directly regarding an upcoming

leadership transition. At the beginning of this week, I announced to our

Board and district leadership team that I have made the decision to retire as

the Superintendent of Schools for Abilene ISD at the conclusion of the

2023-24 school year. In January, I will transition into a superintendent

emeritus role to enable our Board to appoint an interim leader and begin a

careful and focused search for the next Abilene ISD superintendent.



I share this news with you from a place of deep appreciation for AISD

coupled with excitement for the future. This school year represents my 29th

in Texas public education and my 9th year as your superintendent. Serving

the students and families of Abilene with you has been the most rewarding

season of my life. Thank you, AISD Family, for blessing me and my family

with your trust, collaboration, and friendship.



It is also important for me to thank our Board of Trustees for honoring me

with the privilege of leading the greatest school district in Texas. I am proud

of all that our Team of Eight has accomplished for the benefit of AISD

students, teachers, and staff. Most importantly, I am proud that we

accomplished so much together as a peaceful and united team. There is

more greatness on the horizon for AISD, and I am confident that our Board

will shepherd our people into the future with excellence and grace.

Finally, I want to thank the community of families in Abilene for entrusting us

with your children and for partnering with us so well on their educational

journeys. Parents, there are few joys greater than being able to wake up

each day as a champion for your kids. Thank you for giving AISD the

opportunity to have a meaningful impact in the lives of your students.



I look forward to the good work left to be done together this fall. In

retirement, my goal is to continue supporting each of you as you stand in

the gap for our students. While my next steps are still being determined, I

fully intend to remain an advocate for public schools in Abilene and across

our state. Our community needs a strong Abilene ISD more than ever, and

my promise to you is that I will always have your back as you seek to make

a positive difference in the lives of our students and families.



Never forget that the power of Abilene ISD lies in its people. I am grateful to

enter this next phase of my life with absolute confidence that you will

continue the crucial work of equipping Abilene’s learners for brighter

futures. It has been my honor and privilege to serve our children with you.



With gratitude,



Dr. David Young, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Young has served as superintendent of Abilene ISD since the 2015-2016 school year.