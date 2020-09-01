Dramatic video shows officer crawl into wreckage to rescue little girl

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The heart-pounding moment when an officer crawled into a destroyed car to rescue a little girl following a crash on an Ohio interstate Saturday was captured on video.

Police said the driver was attempting to pass a slower vehicle east of state Route 91 in Twinsburg when the crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. As she moved into the left lane, another vehicle went in front of her and quickly applied the brakes. According to Twinsburg police, the woman hit her brakes and overcorrected, resulting in the rollover crash.

When officers arrived, the woman and a small child were trapped in the car in the middle of the eastbound lanes. Police said the child’s legs were losing color and that’s when Office Yamil Encarnacion crawled into the wreckage, cut the safety seat free and pulled her from the car.

The woman and the child suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not release the age or identities of the woman and child.

“This is what we do and this is why we do what we do. This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world,” Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga said.